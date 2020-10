French Open order of play on Friday

PARIS: Order of play on the main showcourts on the 13th day of the French Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

Advertisement

Advertisement

Men's singles semi-finals (play begins at 1250 GMT)

12-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN

Advertisement

Advertisement

Women's doubles semi-finals (play begins at 0900 GMT)

4-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)/ Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v 2-Timea Babos (Hungary)/ Kristina Mladenovic (France)

Advertisement

14-Alexa Guarachi (Chile)/ Desirae Krawczyk (U.S.) v Nicole Melichar (U.S.)/ Iga Swiatek (Poland)

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)