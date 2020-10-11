French Open to have night sessions in 2021 - organisers

PARIS: The French Open will have night sessions that will be televised in France exclusively on Amazon Prime Video as of next year, organisers said on Sunday.

The French tennis federation said that one match a day, from the first Monday until the quarter-finals, would start at 2100 local time.

"Spectators are guaranteed to see that day’s headline men’s or women’s match from 9pm onwards," the FFT said in a statement.

The FFT's decision leaves Wimbledon as the only of the four Grand Slam tournaments without a night session.

