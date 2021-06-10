French President Macron urges soccer star Mbappe to stay at PSG

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the country's star soccer striker Kylian Mbappe on Thursday to stay at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and to remain within the French domestic league.

"It is important that he stays at PSG, both for the club and for the French championship. But after all that, I would never put pressure on a player," Macron said in a televised interview with BFM TV, as he visited the French national soccer team - dubbed Les Bleus - as France prepares for the European international championship.

Earlier this week, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had said Mbappe would stay at the Ligue 1 club next season.

