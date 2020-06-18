French prosecutors request four-year jail sentence for Lamine Diack

French financial prosecutors on Wednesday asked for a four-year jail sentence for Lamine Diack, former head of world athletics, on trial for corruption, money laundering and breach of trust.

Former President of International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Lamine Diack arrives
File Photo: Former President of International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Lamine Diack arrives for his trial at the Paris courthouse, France, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Prosecutors allege that Diack solicited bribes totalling 3.45 million euros (US$3.87 million) from athletes suspected of doping to cover up test results and let them continue competing. (US$1 = 0.8912 euros)

