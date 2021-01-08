French ski resorts reopening hinges on COVID situation by January 20 - Minister

The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the COVID-19 situation by Jan. 20 allows, a minister said on Friday.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the winter ski resort of Val d&apos;Isere
FILE PHOTO: A closed chairlift is seen during a heavy snow-fall in the closed winter ski resort of Val d'Isere, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, France, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS: The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the COVID-19 situation by Jan. 20 allows, a minister said on Friday.

"The government's decision on Jan. 20 must by guided only by the situation of the epidemic,” French junior tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said on BFM television.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that restaurants would remain shuttered until at least mid February and ski resorts might not open before the February holiday because the coronavirus is still spreading too fast and hospitals remain under severe pressure.

