Frittelli, Campillo share lead going into final round in Malaysia

REUTERS: South African Dylan Frittelli and Spaniard Jorge Campillo shot spotless rounds of six-under-par 66 on Saturday to share the lead going into the final round of the Maybank Championship.

The duo held their nerve to pull away from the chasing pack - with 13 different players sharing the lead at some point in the third round - to card bogey-free rounds to sit at 15-under for the tournament.

American Berry Henson was third alongside Indian Khalin Joshi at 14-under. They were a shot clear of six players tied for fifth, including Thai Phachara Khongwatmai who held a share of the overnight lead at the Saujana Golf and Country Club.

Frittelli, who beat Arjun Atwal in a playoff to win the Mauritius Open in December, began slowly but six birdies helped him get back in contention.

"It was a good round," said Frittelli. "I think a lot of the guys are getting frustrated with the greens and I'm just trying to stay as positive as I can, and just try and speak to them nice and get the ball to go in the hole."

Campillo, seeking an elusive first European Tour win in his 196th event, eagled the first hole and produced four birdies to give himself a good chance to seal the title.

"It was good," Campillo said. "I played solid for most of the round. I had a few tough holes but I managed to make the putts so overall I played solid. It is a good day.

"I'm really looking forward to tomorrow. It is a nice position to be and I'm excited."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)