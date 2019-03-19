From tears to joy: Team Singapore win first bocce gold at Special Olympics

ABU DHABI: She was in tears less than 24 hours before, but the sadness turned to joy for Soh Li Ning on Monday (Mar 18) as she won Singapore's first gold in bocce at the Special Olympics World Games.



The 18-year-old defeated Saudi Arabia's Jana Albeshri 9-5 to emerge champion in the Bocce singles F5 division.



Bocce is a ball sport similar to lawn bowls.

Soh also won her previous match on Sunday against South Korea's Woo Hae Lin, but had been in tears after being flagged for a foul by the referee during the match, said her coach Norhaiza Binte Yep Abu.



"Yesterday, when we were busy at the medal ceremony (Bocce athletes Rusydi Abdullah and Chew Jun Hong finished with a silver and bronze respectively), it got delayed so I wasn't able to get to her match in time," said Norhaiza.

"I was told that she was scared and crying.



"She managed to complete the game and it was a good game ... After, I asked her why she was sad and crying - whether it was because I was not there," said Norhaiza. "She said no - it was because the referee said (she committed) a foul.



"But it was only for five minutes and after that she was happy, smiling again."

Also there to witness her daughter's triumph was Irene Tan.

"It was very touching to see her win," she said. "I never thought she would win - I was just hoping that she would do her best."

The Special Olympics World Games, held from Mar 14 to 21, is a meet for athletes with intellectual disabilities, and this year marks Singapore’s 10th year of participation.

At least 7,500 athletes from more than 190 nations will feature in this edition, the largest number of participants in the event’s history.

At the Special Olympics, athletes are separated into different divisions based on factors such as their age, gender as well as level of ability.



There were other medals for Singapore in athletics, as Low Boon Chin claimed his first medal of the Special Olympics, a bronze.

Low had been on course for a medal in the half-marathon event on Saturday, but a wrong turn had cost him a podium finish.



"We had a race plan and I'm really happy that he stuck to it, despite him being a little anxious at the start - he was trying to stay with the front pack and ran too fast," said his coach Norman Koh.

"I was super proud of him for staying focused after the half marathon incident and to have achieved his personal best," said Koh.

"On top of that, he was rewarded with a medal."

