Froome and Thomas omitted from Ineos's Tour squad - team

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome and 2018 winner Geraint Thomas have been omitted from the Ineos Grenadiers squad for the 2020 edition, the team said on Wednesday.

Britons Froome and Thomas both were well below par in the Criterium du Dauphine, which serves as a form indicator ahead of the Tour.

The Tour starts on Aug. 29 from Nice.

