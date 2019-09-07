Froome back in hospital after freak accident

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is back in hospital after accidentally cutting his thumb with a kitchen knife - the latest injury in a terrible year for the Briton.

LONDON: Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is back in hospital after accidentally cutting his thumb with a kitchen knife - the latest injury in a terrible year for the Briton.

The 34-year-old said on Twitter that he had surgery on Friday to put the tendon back together in his left hand.

Froome posted a picture of himself with his arm in a sling, sitting upright in a hospital bed.

He said: "Stupidly cut my thumb with a kitchen knife and had to have surgery to put the tendon back together last night. Stuck giving a thumbs up for a couple of weeks. This is not my year. Can't wait for 2020."

This is the second time Froome has been in hospital this year. In July he crashed at the Criterium du Dauphine, ending up in intensive care after suffering numerous fractures and losing four pints of blood.

The injuries caused him to miss the Tour de France.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris)