Froome claims historic Giro victory

REUTERS: Chris Froome became the first Briton to win the Giro d'Italia title after coming through unscathed in Sunday's final processional stage in Rome.

Riding in the gruelling race for the first time since 2010, Froome added the one Grand Tour missing from his collection. The 33-year-old joined cycling greats Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault as one of only three riders to capture all three Grands Tours in succession.

Froome, who crossed the finish line with his hands on the shoulders of Sky team mates, won the Tour de France and Vuelta Espana last year and his success at the Giro was built on an astonishing solo attack in Friday's 19th stage which put him in full control.

The Team Sky rider is still under investigation over an adverse doping test result following a urine sample at last year's Vuelta which showed excessive use of an asthma inhaler. The four-times Tour de France winner has denied any wrongdoing.

