Froome cleared by UCI in doping case

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome was cleared by cycling's world governing body (UCI) on Monday of any wrongdoing after he tested positive for excessive levels of the asthma drug Salbutamol.

Froome, 33, had tested positive for excessive levels of Salbutamol following a urine sample at last September's Vuelta a Espana.

"On 28 June 2018, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) informed the UCI that it would accept, based on the specific facts of the case, that Mr Froome’s sample results do not constitute an Adverse Analytical Finding," the UCI said in a statement.

"In light of WADA's unparalleled access to information and authorship of the salbutamol regime, the UCI has decided, based on WADA’s position, to close the proceedings against Mr Froome."

