Froome in hospital after crash in Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome was taken to hospital following a crash ahead of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday in the build-up to his bid for a fifth Tour de France title next month.

The Briton pulled out of the race after crashing during a course reconnaissance of the 26.1 km individual time trial around Roanne in central France.

"Team Ineos can confirm that Chris Froome crashed during a recon of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine today," the team said in a statement on Twitter.

"He is currently on his way to a local hospital and won't start today's fourth stage. We will provide a further update in due course."

Froome, alongside team mate Geraint Thomas, is one of the favourites for the Tour de France which begins on July 6.

