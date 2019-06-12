Froome ruled out of Tour de France

Britain's Chris Froome will not start next month's Tour de France after crashing heavily in the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday, Team Ineos manager Dave Brailsford told the Independent newspaper.

"It's a very serious accident. Clearly, he won't be at the start of the Tour de France. It'll take quite a long time before he races again," Brailsford said.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Catherine Evans)