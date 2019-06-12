Froome ruled out of Tour de France
LONDON: Britain's Chris Froome will not start next month's Tour de France after crashing heavily in the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday, Team Ineos manager Dave Brailsford told the Independent newspaper.
"It's a very serious accident. Clearly, he won't be at the start of the Tour de France. It'll take quite a long time before he races again," Brailsford said.
