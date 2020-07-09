Froome to leave Team INEOS at the end of the season - team statement

Four times Tour de France champion Chris Froome will leave Team INEOS at the end of the season, the team said in a statement on Thursday.

"Chris’s current contract comes to an end in December and we have taken the decision now not to renew it. We are making this announcement earlier than would usually be the case to put an end to recent speculation and allow the Team to focus on the season ahead," general manager Dave Brailsford said.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Alison Williams)