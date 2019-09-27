Froome to race again in 2019 at Criterium de Saitama

Four-time tour de France champion Chris Froome, who suffered a horror crash last June, will race in the Criterium de Saitama next month, organisers said on Friday.

The Briton sustained broken leg, hip, ribs, vertebrae and elbow at the Criterium du Dauphine and was not expected to race again this year.

But the Team Ineos rider has been recovering faster than anticipated and he will line up with Tour de France winner Egan Bernal in the Oct. 27 semi-competitive event in Japan.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)