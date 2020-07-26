Fuenlabrada denied shot at promotion to La Liga as last game suspended

MADRID: Spanish side Fuenlabrada's final match that was postponed after several players tested positive for COVID-19 has been officially suspended and will not take place, denying the second division side a shot at promotion, La Liga said on Sunday.

Fuenlabrada, who were due to play Deportivo La Coruna last week, confirmed 12 more positive tests on Saturday, bringing the number of cases at the club to 28.

Following the last round of matches, Fuenlabrada were left needing a draw to leap back into sixth place and clinch a playoff-promotion berth but La Liga confirmed the final spot will now be awarded to sixth-placed Elche.

La Liga said that since there was no alternative date available to play the match, they had no choice but to invoke the force majeure clause and suspend the game permanently - a decision Fuenlabrada accepted.

Top-of-the table Huesca and Cadiz won automatic promotion to La Liga. Real Zaragoza, Almeria, Girona and Elche will compete in the playoffs to secure the third and final promotion spot.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

