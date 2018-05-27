Fulham beat Villa to win promotion to Premier League

Sport

Fulham beat Villa to win promotion to Premier League

Fulham returned to the Premier League after a four-year absence thanks to a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday.

Championship Play-Off Final - Fulham vs Aston Villa
Soccer Football - Championship Play-Off Final - Fulham vs Aston Villa - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 26, 2018 Fulham's Cyrus Christie celebrates promotion to the Premier League. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Bookmark

LONDON: Fulham returned to the Premier League after a four-year absence thanks to a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday.

Tom Cairney's first-half goal proved decisive as Fulham hung on despite being reduced to 10 men after the break.

(Writing by Martyn herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark