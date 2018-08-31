Fulham captain Cairney ruled out for a 'few weeks' with foot injury

Fulham captain Tom Cairney is expected to be out for several weeks after suffering a foot injury, manager Slavisa Jokanovic said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who has pulled out of international duty with Scotland, picked up the injury in Fulham's Premier League win against Burnley last weekend and was taken off after 78 minutes.

"He (Cairney) has a foot injury and we still need to assess him but it is our expectation that he will be unavailable for a few weeks," Jokanovic told reporters ahead of Saturday's league trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

"We must assess him, he is going to be out for a few weeks. Yes, this is a big loss for us."

Fulham will also be without Neeskens Kebano when they travel to the Amex Stadium this weekend after the winger injured his ankle in Tuesday's League Cup win over Exeter.

"Kebano has an ankle problem and he is probably going to be out for four weeks," the manager added.

"I am not a doctor, but it has a similarity to Cairney but it is not the same thing."

After opening the season with back-to-back defeats against Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, promoted Fulham claimed their first three points with a 4-2 win at Burnley.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)