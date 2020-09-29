Fulham director Khan promises new signings after Villa loss

REUTERS: Fulham director Tony Khan has apologised to supporters following Monday's 3-0 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa and vowed to bring in new players to boost their chances of staying up.

Fulham, who were promoted after winning the Championship playoff final against Brentford at Wembley last season, are rooted to the bottom of the table after losing their first three games and conceding 10 goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I apologise to supporters for our performance. We've looked to add centre backs since Wembley, I'm sorry we haven't yet as two got COVID, we lost a free we thought was close and had another issue with a fourth centre back," Khan tweeted.

"I promise players in and better efforts from this squad ... We all need to do a better job. Everyone at the club for the past year worked really hard to get the team up and now we need to work significantly harder to stay up."

Fulham were relegated from England's top flight at the end of the 2018-19 campaign despite spending 100 million pounds on players but secured an immediate return to the Premier League.

Scott Parker's side face Brentford in the League Cup on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)