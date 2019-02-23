Fulham fall deeper into trouble with loss at West Ham

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Feb 22: WEST HAM UNITED 3 FULHAM 1

Fulham fell deeper into relegation trouble with a 3-1 Premier League defeat by West Ham United at London Stadium on Friday.

Claudio Ranieri's 19th-placed side made the ideal start, grabbing the lead in the third minute with former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel scoring from close range after he had earlier missed a golden chance.

There was controversy about West Ham's equaliser when Mexican striker Javier Hernandez stooped to head in from close range but replays suggested the ball went in off his arm.

Issa Diop's first Premier League goal, with a header five minutes before the break, put West Ham in charge and they were well on top after the break.

Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini made their returns for West Ham as substitutes.

But it was not until stoppage time that the Hammers made sure of the win as Michail Antonio powerfully headed home a cross from Arnautovic.

