Fulham need a miracle to stay in Premier League, says Ranieri

REUTERS: Fulham need a 'miracle' to avoid relegation from the Premier League after Friday's 3-1 defeat at West Ham United left them eight points from the safety zone, manager Claudio Ranieri has said.

Ranieri's 19th-placed side grabbed the lead in the third minute at the London Stadium but two goals in the first half and another in stoppage time gave West Ham all three points in the London derby.

"It will be a miracle, but we must fight together," Ranieri told reporters after their sixth league defeat in seven matches.

"If you fight you have one chance, if you don't you won't. The level of confidence increases when you win and now that's a long time ago.

"But they train well and this means they believe."

Fulham are still looking for their first away win in the league this season and next travel to fellow relegation strugglers Southampton on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)