Fulham sign winger Markovic from Liverpool

REUTERS: Fulham have signed Serbian winger Lazar Markovic on a free transfer from Liverpool for the remainder of the season, the London club confirmed on Friday.

Fulham said Markovic, who has played 34 times for Liverpool but not once this season, was signed after being recommended by compatriot Aleksandar Mitrovic, and club owner Tony Khan said the 24-year-old would strengthen their attack.

"Lazar Markovic is a gifted young player. We're pleased to welcome him from Liverpool for the remainder of the season. He has the support of our manager," Khan said.

Fulham's next game is a trip to Crystal Palace for a Premier League clash on Saturday.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)