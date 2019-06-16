Fury downs Schwarz in second round TKO

British heavyweight Tyson Fury made quick work of German opponent Tom Schwarz with a dominant second round TKO on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Fury, who entered as the heavy favourite, controlled the bout with his jab in the first round before ending it with a devastating combination in the second.

The 30-year-old Fury landed several shots on the nose of Schwarz to bloody him and send him to the ropes where he finally went down on one knee.

Schwarz returned to his feet but could not fend off the flurry of punches as his corner threw the towel at about the same time the referee stepped in to stop things.

It was an impressive statement from Fury (28-0-1) in his first bout since his controversial draw against Deontay Wilder in December.

Fury's performance came just weeks after a shocking heavyweight outcome with Andy Ruiz Jr. defeating Anthony Joshua in a title bout.

In his post-fight interview, Fury said he will fight again this year in late September/early October, before a rematch with Wilder in 2020.

