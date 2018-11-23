Gabriel suspended for second Bangladesh test - ICC

West Indies paceman Shannon Gabriel will miss the second test against Bangladesh due to a code of conduct breach in the opening match in Chittagong, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

The ICC found Gabriel guilty of making "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact" with Bangladesh batsman Imrul Kayes in the eighth over of the first test on Thursday.

The 30-year-old was fined 30 percent of his match fee and handed two demerit points, taking his tally to five, after he picked up three during a home test against Pakistan in April 2017.

As per ICC regulations, Gabriel has reached the four demerit point threshold over a two-year period which results in a one-test suspension.

Despite his altercation with Kayes, Gabriel picked up four wickets during Bangladesh's first innings as the hosts were dismissed for 324.

The suspension from the Mirpur test, which starts on Nov. 30, comes as an additional blow for a West Indies attack already missing the injured Jason Holder.

Following the two-match test series, West Indies and Bangladesh play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches next month.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)