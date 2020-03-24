Galatasaray coach Terim says tests positive for coronavirus

Fatih Terim, the coach of Turkish soccer team Galatasaray, said on Monday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was being treated in hospital.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Super Lig - Galatasaray v Besiktas - Turk Telekom Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - March 15, 2020 Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim REUTERS/Umit Bektas

"According to test results today, my coronavirus results came out positive. I am in safe hands in hospital. Do not worry," Terim wrote on his Twitter account.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

