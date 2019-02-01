Galatasaray sign Mitroglou on loan from Marseille

Greece striker Konstantinos Mitroglou joined Galatasaray on an 18-month loan deal from French side Olympique de Marseille on the final day of the January transfer window, the Turkish club said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Greece vs Croatia - Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - November 12, 2017 Greece's Kostas Mitroglou REUTERS/Costas Baltas/File Photo

Galatasaray will pay 30-year-old Mitroglou 1.5 million euros (£1.31 million) for the 2018-19 season and 2.6 million euros for 2019-20 season, the Turkish club added.

Mitroglou, who has 64 caps for Greece, scored three goals in 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Galatasaray are second in the Turkish championship, six points behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.

(Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

