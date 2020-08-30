Galhardo's fourth goal in three games give Inter away win

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Internacional stayed top of Brazil’s Serie A on Saturday thanks to a 2-0 win away at Botafogo.

Inter lost top goalscorer Paolo Guerrero with a torn cruciate ligament earlier this month but Thiago Galhardo got his fourth goal in three games to put the away side 1-0 ahead after just six minutes and Gabriel Boschilia made it 2-0 22 minutes later.

The victory means that Inter, who last took Brazil's first division title in 1979, have won five of their first six games this season and sit top of the table with 15 points.

Botafogo are in 11th place with six points from the five games.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by David Gregorio)