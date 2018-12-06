Gambling firms in UK agree to stop advertising during live sports broadcasts: BBC

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Some of the biggest gambling companies operating in Britain have agreed to stop advertising during live sports broadcasts such as football matches, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The Remote Gambling Association, an industry lobby group whose members include William Hill, Paddy Power and Ladbrokes, has voluntarily agreed to stop the adverts, according to the BBC.

Anti-gambling campaigners and some politicians have voiced concerns about the volume of betting ads on TV.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)