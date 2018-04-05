Games - Australia set world record in men's team 4km pursuit

GOLD COAST, Australia: Australia's track cyclists set the world record in the men's 4km team pursuit at the Gold Coast Commmonwealth Games on Thursday in claiming the gold in the final against England.

Leigh Howard, Sam Welsford, Kelland O'Brien and Alex Porter finished in three minutes 49.804 seconds at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane, smashing the mark of 3:50.265 seconds set by team Great Britain at the Rio Olympics.

