Games - Ex-Mauritius chief leaves Australia after sexual assault charge

GOLD COAST, Australia: The former chef de mission of Mauritius has left Australia following his charge for sexually assaulting one of the delegation's athletes at the Commonwealth Games, police said on Saturday.

Kaysee Teeroovengadum resigned from his role at the Gold Coast Games after police received a complaint that he had assaulted javelin thrower Jessika Selma Rosun, the Mauritius sports ministry said.

Police laid the assault charge on Friday and Teeroovengadum had left the same day, Queensland police Steve Gollschewski told reporters on Saturday.

The former official was bailed to appear in court on April 17, Gollschewski said.

"It's not the type of offence that we would prevent people from travelling or take any measure to do that," the police official said.

"He's made an undertaking to appear on the 17th.

"Obviously you fail to appear, usually it generates a warrant which the court would have to issue... (It's) unlikely that we could consider extradition for this type of offence."

Teeroovengadum, 52, was expelled from the athletes' village and had his Games accreditation cancelled during the week.

Rosun intended to compete in the javelin event on April 11, a Mauritius sports ministry spokesman told Reuters.

(Editing by John O'Brien)