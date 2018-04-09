Games-Highlights on day five of the Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, Australia: Highlights on day four of the Commonwealth Games on Monday (times GMT):

0145 WALES PAIR WIN BOWLS GOLD

Daniel Salmon and Marc Wyatt clinched Wales' first gold medal on the bowls rink in the men's pairs as they fought back from a 5-1 deficit to beat defending champions Paul Foster and Alexander Marshall of Scotland 12-10.

The Cook Islands' Aidan Zittersteijn and Taiki Paniani took bronze with a 17-11 win over Malta's Shaun Parnis and Brendan Aquilina.

0015 DECATHLON BEGINS AT ATHLETICS TRACK

Canada's Damian Warner began the defence of his decathlon title with a season's best 10.29 seconds in the 100m. Jamaica's Yohan Blake and Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye will be bidding to be crowned the Commonwealth's fastest sprinters with the 100m titles held later on day five, while world champion Tom Walsh is a heavy favourite for the men's shotput. The pool competition enters its penultimate day, while medals are decided in the badminton teams event, men's and women's singles in the squash and in the individual apparatus at the gymnastics.

