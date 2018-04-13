Games-Highlights on day nine of Commonwealth Games

Highlights on day nine of the Commonwealth Games on Friday (times GMT):

GOLD COAST, Australia: Highlights on day nine of the Commonwealth Games on Friday (times GMT):

0250 TEENAGER EVRIPIDOU ADDS TO GYMNASTICS MEDAL HAUL

Gymnast Diamanto Evripidou of Cyprus won silver in the ribbon, taking her medal tally at the Gold Coast Games to six.

The 18-year-old won gold in the individual and team all-around events as well as the hoop and ball, and took bronze in the clubs.

0240 DALEY, GOODFELLOW CLINCH 10M SYNCHRO GOLD

England pair Tom Daley and Daniel Goodfellow won gold in the men's synchronised 10m platform final with a score of 405.81, while compatriots Matthew Dixon and Noah Williams grabbing silver.

Home favourites Domonic Bedggood and Declan Stacey took the bronze.

0235 SAWANT LEADS INDIAN ONE-TWO IN RIFLE THREE POSITIONS

Indian shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil won gold and silver in the women's 50m rifle three positions final, with the former setting a new Games record in the process.

Scotland's Seonaid McIntosh won her second bronze medal at this year's Games after finishing third in the 50m rifle prone.

0230 FAVOURITES THROUGH TO SPRINT RELAY FINAL

England, Jamaica and South Africa all made it safely through the heats of the men's 4x100 metres relay but Canada were disqualified for a late handover at the Carrara Stadium. Zharnel Hughes, who was disqualified after winning the 200m on Thursday, helped England win the second heat.

0130 TWO INDIANS EXPELLED FROM GAMES FOR NEEDLE BREACH

Indian triple jumper Rakesh Babu and race walker Irfan Kolothum Thodi have been banned from the Gold Coast Games and ordered to return home after breaches of the 'no-needles' policy.

0030 NO PEARSON BUT PLENTY OF GOLD UP FOR GRABS ON DAY NINE

Another fine day on the Gold Coast for day nine of the Games with temperatures already 25 degrees Celsius (77 fahrenheit) and the sun breaking through the cloud cover.

Plenty of medals up for grabs but the Gold Coast's golden girl, high hurdler Sally Pearson, will not be running in the women's 100 metres hurdles having pulled out with injury.

New Zealand's multiple Olympic and world champion Valerie Adams could win a fourth straight shot put title at Carrara Stadium, however.

The first Commonwealth Games women's rugby sevens tournament gets underway at Robina Stadium and there are semi-finals in boxing and medals in wrestling and shooting.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury in Gold Coast and Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)