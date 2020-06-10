Games will not be done with splendour, but will be simplified: Tokyo 2020's Muto

Sport

Games will not be done with splendour, but will be simplified: Tokyo 2020's Muto

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday that the rearranged Olympics will "not be done with grand splendour", but will be simplified.

Olympics: Tokyo 2020 City Views
FILE PHOTO: Mar 24, 2020; Tokyo, Japan; Olympic rings monument at Rainbow Bridge, Odaiba, Tokyo. On Monday the IOC announced that the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics Games would be postponed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO: Reuters/ Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmark

TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday that the rearranged Olympics will "not be done with grand splendour", but will be simplified.

The Games, originally scheduled to start next month, were postponed for a year in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark