Games will not be done with splendour, but will be simplified: Tokyo 2020's Muto
Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday that the rearranged Olympics will "not be done with grand splendour", but will be simplified.
The Games, originally scheduled to start next month, were postponed for a year in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
