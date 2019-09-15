Garcia, Shinkwin share lead after KLM Open third round

REUTERS: Spain's Sergio Garcia and England's Callum Shinkwin both shot six-under par 66 in the KLM Open third round on Saturday to share a two-stroke lead at 15-under in Amsterdam.

Garcia, who is chasing his 16th win on the European Tour, sank six birdies to move up the leaderboard, while Shinkwin hit seven birdies - offset by a bogey on the 11th hole - to move back to the top of the leaderboard alongside the Spaniard.

Danish 18-year-old Nicolai Hojgaard stayed in the hunt in third with a five-under par 67 while Englishman James Morrison was one stroke further back in fourth after a round of 69.

The biggest climber was England's Matt Wallace, who moved up 53 places to fifth with a round of 63 - the best score at The International course after three rounds - which included 10 birdies to sit in a group four strokes behind the leaders.

Overnight leader Scott Jamieson had a poor round after he signed for a four-over par 76 that started with a double-bogey on the third followed by four bogeys which dropped him down 22 places on the leaderboard.

Holder Wu Ashun of China fell further behind after a 73 left him near the bottom of the field tied for 59th.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)