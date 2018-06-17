Gasquet and Chardy to contest all-French final at Rosmalen

Richard Gasquet and Jeremy Chardy set up an all-French final at the Libema Open in Rosmalen after both saw off Australian challengers in Saturday's semi-finals.

Second seeded Richard Gasquet ended Bernard Tomic's recent resurgence by winning 6-4 6-7(6) 6-2 while Chardy beat Matthew Ebden 6-4 7-5.

Tomic, who was playing his first ATP semi-final for two years, had to qualify for the grasscourt event in the Netherlands and threatened an upset in the first two closely contested sets.

But Gasquet, who lost to Tomic on the grass of Wimbledon in 2013, extended his career dominance to win for the eighth time in 10 meetings.

Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens will meet Serbia's Alexsandra Krunic in the women's final. Flipkens beat Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova 7-5 6-7(7) 6-4 in her semi-final with Krunic surprising top seed Coco Vandeweghe 2-6 7-6(4) 7-6(1).

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

