Gasquet pulls out of Monte Carlo following COVID-19 related complications

REUTERS: Frenchman Richard Gasquet said on Friday that he was pulling out of next week's Monte Carlo Masters because of "complications related to COVID-19".

The world number 49, who reached the semi-finals of the claycourt Masters in 2005, has had a tough start to the season, notably not being able to take part in the Australian Open because of a foot injury.

Gasquet, who made the announcement on Instagram, has only won two matches this year on the main tour.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)