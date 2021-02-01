Gattuso feels 'slaughtered', disappointed with Napoli president

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso has said he was disappointed with how he had been treated by president Aurelio De Laurentiis as speculation over his future has grown in the last few weeks.

REUTERS: Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso has said he was disappointed with how he had been treated by president Aurelio De Laurentiis as speculation over his future has grown in the last few weeks.

Speaking after his side's 2-0 win over Parma in Serie A on Sunday, Gattuso felt criticism of him and his team was harsh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fiery Italian said he was also aggrieved at how De Laurentiis had dealt with media reports that he could be sacked, even though Napoli released a statement on Wednesday giving Gattuso their public backing.

"I'm being slaughtered (in the media) every day, it seems like we are second to bottom," Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia. "Now we have won, but if I lose the next two, we are up for discussion again.

"I have always had a good relationship (with De Laurentiis), but I cannot deny that after the last 15-20 days there is a bit of disappointment on my part for everything that has happened.

"Everything was badly managed in my opinion, full stop."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 43-year-old Gattuso was appointed in December 2019 to replace the sacked Carlo Ancelotti and led Napoli to a Coppa Italia triumph, the club's first trophy in six years.

But disappointing results since the turn of the year, including a 2-1 loss at home to 10-man Spezia and a draw with struggling Torino, led to media reports the club were considering other options including former boss Rafael Benitez.

There has been some improvement this week, however, with the victory over Parma following Napoli's Coppa Italia quarter-final win over Spezia in midweek.

"Playing against Parma is not easy," Gattuso added. "They always come to press high. We played well and I liked the team."

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris)