Gaudu takes maiden grand tour win as Roglic retains Vuelta lead

ALTO DE LA FARRAPONA, Spain: Frenchman David Gaudu secured his maiden grand tour win when he claimed the 11th stage of the Vuelta, a 170-km mountain trek between Villaviciosa and the Alto de La Farrapona on Saturday.

The 24-year-old beat breakaway companion Marc Soler of Spain with a late burst in the final ascent, a 16.5-km effort at an average gradient of 6.2per cent.

Gaudu, who impressed in the 2019 Tour as Thibaut Pinot's lieutenant, has been promoted as Groupama-FDJ's sole leader after his team mate pulled out of the race early on, and while he is not a title contender yet, the Breton showed great composure to snatch the biggest win of his career.

The race favourites stayed quiet in the final ascent, reserving their energy for Sunday's 12th stage, which ends at the top of the feared Angliru - a 12.4-km ascent at 9.9per cent with the last seven kilometres averaging a gradient of 13per cent and featuring a section above 20per cent.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader's red jersey, tied on time with Ecuador's Richard Carapaz with Ireland's Dan Martin in third place, 25 seconds behind.

Enric Mas is still Movistar's best-placed rider in fifth place, 1:54 off the pace, 50 seconds ahead of team mate Soler.

Gaudu climbed up to 12th, 5:02 behind Roglic.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)