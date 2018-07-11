Gaviria takes second Tour stage, Van Avermaet retains overall lead

Tour de France debutant Fernando Gaviria claimed his second stage win when he outsprinted his rivals in the fourth stage, a 195-km stretch from La Baule to Sarzeau on Tuesday.

Cycling - Tour de France - The 195-km Stage 4 from La Baule to Sarzeau - July 10, 2018 - Quick-Step Floors rider Fernando Gaviria of Colombia wins the stage, ahead of BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Lotto Soudal rider Andre Greipel of Germany. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The Quick-Step Floors rider launched his sprint far from the line, and made sure of the win with a second burst of speed near the line to beat world champion Peter Sagan and German Andre Greipel, who were second and third, respectively.

Belgian Greg van Avermaet retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

