Gaviria takes second Tour stage, Van Avermaet retains overall lead

SARZEAU, France: Tour de France debutant Fernando Gaviria claimed his second stage win when he outsprinted his rivals in the fourth stage, a 195-km stretch from La Baule to Sarzeau on Tuesday.

The Quick-Step Floors rider launched his sprint far from the line, and made sure of the win with a second burst of speed near the line to beat world champion Peter Sagan and German Andre Greipel, who were second and third, respectively.

Belgian Greg van Avermaet retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

