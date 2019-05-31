'My goal was for him': Rising above his father's past match-fixing troubles, Balestier youngster eyes future legacy

SINGAPORE: Under the bright floodlights of the Bishan Stadium on a sweaty Sunday night, 19-year-old Gaye Sameer had his eyes trained on the stands.

He had reached some key milestones in his burgeoning career as a footballer.

First professional goal? Check. Complicated celebration routine? Check. Half-time lead for Balestier Khalsa? Check.

But the moment was not complete without Sameer searching out his father Alassane.

The pain of the past long forgotten, there was no glass panel separating father and son this time around.



"That big smile when you are proud of someone - he had that on his face," said Sameer. "My goal was for him."



Recalled Alassane: "I jumped from my seat and I shouted loudly: 'Alhamdulillah' (Praise be to God). That's when the tears started to flow.

"I couldn’t stop my tears, I was just crying. I think he was too far away to see the tears!"



A fleet-footed left winger for Balestier Khalsa, Sameer made his debut for the Toa-Payoh based club earlier in the season.

"I wasn’t expecting him to score against Home United but I was expecting him to score somewhere along the line," said Balestier head coach Khidhir Khamis.

"He had a lot of time and space. Usually when you are a young player and afforded that amount of time and space, knowing somebody is coming to you from behind, the mental part of things come into play. That was what I was afraid of - that he would think about that rather than putting it into the net.

"But, it was a good goal from him ... Now it’s about him keeping his feet on the ground and working hard, and making sure the hard work translates to good performances during games."



Gaye Sameer in action against Hougang United. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

But Sameer is neither the first professional footballer in his family, nor the first professional footballer to score a goal in the local league - that distinction belongs to his dad, Alassane.



As a child, Sameer recalls catching several of his father's games at various local stadiums.

The Mali-born Alassane’s career in Singapore pre-dates the start of the local professional league, having played for local Premier League club Tiong Bahru CSC in 1994 when he was 19 years old.

He went on to feature at clubs such as Tampines Rovers and the now-defunct Gombak United, his last professional side.

Alassane then obtained Singapore citizenship in 2003.

"My mum would bring me to watch his games," recalled Sameer, who also has a younger sister. "It was him that inspired me a lot to be in the league, without him I'm not too sure if I would be that driven."



But things took a turn in 2013, when Alassane was detained without trial under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act for about two years following his involvement in a global match-fixing syndicate.

For Sameer, then barely out of his teens, his father's detention came as a complete shock.

"It was a normal day and next thing we knew, there was a call that he was in the lock-up," said Sameer. "We didn’t even know what to do.

"At first, we could only communicate and see him through a television, like a video-call. The first visits I cried because he looked different."

He wasn't the only one struggling.

"There was a point of time I didn’t know what to say (to my family) or what to do," said Alassane. "There was just so much pain and regret. But, whatever is written in destiny, nobody can go through it for you."

But with the support of his mother and his grandparents, Sameer came to grips with the new reality.



"My dad was the main breadwinner, and he apologised that he couldn’t support us for this period of time," said Sameer. "He still is a father figure and it didn’t discourage me because he was still my dad. Given the things which he had done for us, for our family, it didn’t bring me down.

"For that two years, it was quite shaky because of financial issues and stuff. But my grandparents and mum supported me a lot, giving me what I needed and from there it helped me to forget the struggle."



Gaye Sameer participates in a Balestier training session at the Toa Payoh Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Sameer vividly remembers the day his father came home.

"I was on the way home from school and when I came to the house, I opened the door and saw him right there," he said. "There were no words, I had no idea he was coming home - I just ran straight to him and gave him a hug."



"The gate was open and I was sitting down with his grandmother," added Alassane. "I couldn’t even hold back my tears. We were so happy and you see the love between him and me - it was so strong."



A further boost to the family came when Alassane was allowed to keep his citizenship in 2018, based on the recommendations of an independent committee made up of private individuals appointed by the Minister for Home Affairs.

After its inquiry, it recommended that Alassane be allowed to keep his citizenship on compassionate grounds. It said it took into consideration Alassane’s strong family roots in Singapore, the service he has rendered to the community, as well as his conduct since his release.



"At one point of time we thought he might be going back, but after getting the news that he was going to stay, that was the best feeling you could have at that point of time," recalled Sameer.



"It was very, very difficult but as time goes on, I have to thank God for helping us," said Alassane, who is now divorced from his wife but remains on good terms with her. "Things have gotten better and better for us as a family."



Gaye Sameer attempts to block a cross from Hougang United's Muhaimin Suhaimi. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Sameer's fledgling career looks to have gradually gained momentum.



He has already made four starts this season, and impressed his coach with his attitude and application.

"During training you can see that he has a very raw talent, something we can polish. He has certain things genetically given to him – his physique, his strength, his speed," explained Khidhir. "At the same time I feel that his personality is very open, he is not afraid of a lot of things and when he plays with the senior players, he just takes it as it is.

"When he gets time to play, he plays. If not, he sits and listens and watches and learns. When he gets to play, when he gets the chance, he will try his best. That’s something that I admire about him.

"You wouldn’t think looking at him that he is 19 years old, by the way he carries himself."



Keeping his son down-to-earth is important for Alassane, who makes it a point to attend all of his Sameer's games.

"I don’t want to hear from people about him - I want to see with my own eyes," he explained. "I don’t hide anything from him ... He is improving game by game. It is only the beginning - he doesn't need to have big shoulders and a swollen head. He needs to be humble and work very hard.

"After games, I sit with him and tell him what he did wrong and what he did right."



And it's always the wrong before the right, said Sameer with a laugh.

He added: "It feels like I have to prove myself even more. He expects more of me and that motivates me to try to be better."



Balestier also has played a critical role in developing Sameer as a player.

"It’s a club where most youngsters should start off with because of the amount of senior players that we have to guide us. The coaches especially, talk to us one on one. There is good guidance here," reflected Sameer.



"The good thing is he doesn’t allow anything to affect him," added Khidhir. "Mentally, he is not affected by a lot of things which is good for a 19-year-old.

"I feel that he has so much more in him to propel himself forward, with the mental resilience, the strength he has, it is going to aid him to develop faster."

Gaye Sameer poses for a photograph. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Sameer and his father remain extremely close off the pitch. They go to the mosque together, have meals together and meet up almost every other day.



"The past is the past and everybody has their past," said Alassane, who is now doing coaching. "We are focused on our family, ourselves, our present and future.

"Myself, his mother, and his grandparents are supporting him, praying for him and wishing the best for him. As a parent you want your child to succeed."

And Sameer, currently studying at ITE College East, is on the right track, as an anecdote by his coach Khidhir highlights.

"On the days he ends school late, he will rush down and you can see him running from the dressing room to the field rather than just walking slowly and taking his time," said Khidhir. "He does that every time, it’s not just a one-off thing and you know that he is rushing a lot from school to be here. We appreciate the effort.

"I think a certain part of him knows that now he has been given a chance to play and he’s taking it with both hands, trying to improve and trying to secure a spot in the team.



He has one goal in the league, but Sameer has one bigger goal for now. He wants to play in the national team.

"My mindset is to reach the national squad if possible," he said. "That’s one of my goals in football, as with any footballer or youngster, you definitely want to be in the national team."



And if Sameer eventually gets the chance to swap his Tigers jersey of Balestier for the Lions jersey of Singapore - he knows that his biggest supporter will be in the stands, cheering him on.

