Gayle upsets Echevarria to take long jump gold

DOHA: Jamaican Tajay Gayle upset favourite Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba to win gold in the long jump at the world athletics championships on Saturday with the biggest leap of the season.

The 23-year-old sped down the runway at high speed, leaping into the air to claim a distance of 8.69 metres on his fourth attempt, recording a personal best and beating his Cuban rival's 8.65m season best.

Jeff Henderson of the United States, the 2016 Olympic champion, finished second with a jump of 8.39m, his longest effort of the year.

Echevarria made a slow start and could not replicate his best form of 2019, taking bronze with a jump of 8.34m on his third attempt.

South Africa's Luvo Manyonga, the defending world champion, finished fourth with 8.28m.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by Ed Osmond)

