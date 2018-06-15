Gazinsky nets opening goal of World Cup

Yury Gazinsky took 12 minutes to score the opening goal of the World Cup and substitute Denis Cheryshev added a second as hosts Russia made a dream start to the tournament and led Saudi Arabia 2-0 at halftime at the Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday.

Gazinsky headed home a cross and Cheryshev showed fancy footwoork before putting the ball into the roof of the net in the 43rd minute. He had come on after Alan Dzagoev pulled up with a hamstring injury after 22 minutes of the Group A match.

