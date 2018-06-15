Gazinsky nets opening goal of World Cup

Sport

Gazinsky nets opening goal of World Cup

Yury Gazinsky took 12 minutes to score the opening goal of the World Cup and substitute Denis Cheryshev added a second as hosts Russia made a dream start to the tournament and led Saudi Arabia 2-0 at halftime at the Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday.

World Cup - Group A - Russia vs Saudi Arabia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group A - Russia vs Saudi Arabia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 14, 2018 Russia's Yury Gazinsky in action with Saudi Arabia's Yasser Al-Shahrani REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Bookmark

MOSCOW: Yury Gazinsky took 12 minutes to score the opening goal of the World Cup and substitute Denis Cheryshev added a second as hosts Russia made a dream start to the tournament and led Saudi Arabia 2-0 at halftime at the Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday.

Gazinsky headed home a cross and Cheryshev showed fancy footwoork before putting the ball into the roof of the net in the 43rd minute. He had come on after Alan Dzagoev pulled up with a hamstring injury after 22 minutes of the Group A match.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark