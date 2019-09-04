Georgia's Gorgodze to come out of retirement for World Cup

Former captain Mamuka Gorgodze was named in Georgia's 31-man squad for the World Cup in Japan, more than two years after he announced his international retirement.

Gorgodze, 35, won the last of his 71 caps in March 2017 but returns to play in his fourth World Cup as coach Milton Haig turned to the flanker, who can also play as a lock and number eight, following a run of injuries to his players.

Georgia begin their Pool D campaign against Wales on Sept. 23 before matches against Uruguay, Fiji and Australia.

Squad:

Forwards (17): Mikheil Nariashvili, Guram Gogichashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Jaba Bregvadze, Vano Karkadze, Levan Chilachava, Giorgi Melikidze, Beka Gigashvili, Giorgi Nemsadze, Shalva Sutiashvili, Mamuka Gorgodze, Kote Mikautadze, Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, Lasha Lomidze, Otar Giorgadze, Beka Gorgadze, Beka Saghinadze.

Backs: Sandro Todua, Soso Matiashvili, Mirian Modebadze, Zurab Dzneladze, Davit Katcharava, Merab Sharikadze, Tamaz Mtchedlidze, Giorgi Kveseladze, Lasha Malaghuradze, Lasha Khmaladze, Tedo Abzhandadze, Giorgi Begadze, Vasil Lobzhanidze, Gela Aprasidze.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)