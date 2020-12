Football: Former France, Liverpool coach Gerard Houllier dies at 73

PARIS: Former France manager Gerard Houllier, who rebuilt Liverpool from Premier League underachievers into a side which won a cup treble in 2001, has died aged 73, his former club said on Monday (Dec 14).

RMC sport and sports daily L'Equipe said Houllier, who also coached Paris St-Germain, Olympique Lyonnais and Aston Villa, died after having a heart operation in Paris.

"We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier," Liverpool said on Twitter.

"The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard’s family and many friends. Rest in peace, Gerard Houllier 1947-2020."

Houllier had a long history of heart problems, dating back to when he was rushed to hospital at half-time of a Premier League game between Liverpool and Leeds United in 2001.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen, who scored two goals to win the 2001 FA Cup final against Arsenal when Houllier was in charge, was among many leading figures in English football to pay tribute to the Frenchman.

Owen wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely heartbroken to hear that my old boss, Gerard Houllier, has sadly passed away. A great manager and a genuinely caring man. #RIPBoss"

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher added: "Absolutely devastated by the news about Gerard Houllier, I was in touch with him only last month to arrange him coming to Liverpool.

"Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person & as a player & got @LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss."

After an insignificant playing career in France's lower leagues, Houllier began coaching in 1973, earning his first big job with Lens before taking over at Paris St-Germain.

He became France's assistant coach in 1988 and then manager in 1992, but had a short, unsuccessful spell in charge.

He resigned after failing to take the team to the 1994 World Cup in the United States following shock home defeats to Israel and Bulgaria, losing the latter game, which they only needed to draw to qualify, 2-1 after a goal in added time.

Houllier described the loss to Bulgaria as "the most catastrophic scenario imaginable" and focused on youth coaching immediately after the debacle.

He rebuilt his reputation at Liverpool, however, joining as co-manager with Roy Evans in 1998 before assuming full responsibility and leading the team to a treble of the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup in 2001.

He also had success back in France with Lyon, leading them to back-to-back Ligue 1 titles.

He returned to management after taking a break in 2010 with Villa, but left the role less than a year later following further heart troubles.

In March 2016, Houllier was named international ambassador of Singaporean side Tampines Rovers during an ambitious period for the club.