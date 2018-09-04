German League boss rules out Bundesliga matches abroad

German football league boss Christian Seifert has ruled out any chance of following La Liga's example by staging matches abroad.

Seifert, the Bundesliga's chief executive, said it would be a "lack of respect" to take games to places such as the United States, as the Spanish league plans to do.

La Liga’s organising body announced last month in partnership with multinational media, sports and entertainment group Relevent that it plans to hold Spanish top-flight games in the U.S. in the future.

La Liga has not given details on when the first match across the Atlantic will take place, how many games per season would be involved, how they would be selected or whether it would compensate the loss of home advantage for teams involved.

"We will never play a league game outside Germany," Seifert told reporters at an event in Frankfurt. "That's a line we will not cross."

"In my opinion, would be a lack of respect of the fans and the players to take an official championship match abroad, when it involves points that will ultimately decide on promotion, relegation or participation in international competition."

The Spanish footballers' union (AFE) has come out against La Liga’s plan and said it would not rule out going on strike in protest.

