German League plans to restart on May 15

REUTERS: The German Football League (DFL), suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak, intends to restart on May 15, it said on Wednesday after being the given the green light to resume by the government.

In an SMS message to Reuters, the DFL confirmed that a report in the Bild newspaper giving May 15 as the start date was correct.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, Germany's federal government and the 16 states agreed that the Bundesliga and second tier 2. Bundesliga could get under way again in the second half of May with all matches behind closed doors.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner in Munich; Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)