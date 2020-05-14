German league to allow five subs per team, relegation confirmed

The German Football League (DFL) will allow teams to make up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, for the rest of the season, it said in a statement on Thursday.

REUTERS: The German Football League (DFL) will allow teams to make up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, for the rest of the season, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Football's rule making body IFAB made the change to the law this month but left it up to individual competition organisers to decide whether to implement it. The Bundesliga will be the first major league to use it.

The DFL also confirmed that there will be relegation in the top two divisions, provided that the season is completed, and that the season would extend beyond June 30 if necessary.

