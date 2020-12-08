German soccer league to kick off partial rights sale in February

Sport

German soccer league to kick off partial rights sale in February

Germany's leading soccer league, Bundesliga, plans to start an auction for a stake in its overseas broadcasting rights in February, managing director Christian Seifert said on Monday.

DFL meeting on coronavirus measures in Frankfurt
FILE PHOTO: Deutsche Fu?ball Liga (DFL) CEO Christian Seifert addresses a news conference following a general assembly of the German Football League DFL in Frankfurt, Germany March 16, 2020, to decide on COVID-19 coronavirus related measures for soccer in Germany. Arne Dedert/Pool via REUTERS
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MUNICH: Germany's leading soccer league, Bundesliga, plans to start an auction for a stake in its overseas broadcasting rights in February, managing director Christian Seifert said on Monday.

The German Football League (DFL), which organises the top two leagues, has sent out first information packages about a 10-25per cent stake in a newly created company managing the broadcasting rights outside Germany, according to people close to the matter.

(Reporting by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Edward Taylor)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark