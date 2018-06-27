Germany and South Korea goalless at halftime

Reigning world champions Germany and South Korea were drawing 0-0 at halftime in their final Group F match on Wednesday with neither team yet through to the knockout stage.

KAZAN, Russia: Reigning world champions Germany and South Korea were drawing 0-0 at halftime in their final Group F match on Wednesday with neither team yet through to the knockout stage.

The Germans, who have not been eliminated in a World Cup first round in 80 years, had a scrappy first half and almost gifted Korea a goal when keeper Manuel Neuer spilled a free kick in the 19th minute but recovered to slap the ball away.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)